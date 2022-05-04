View all newsletters
  1. News
May 4, 2022

Portobello Road Distillery’s Asparagus Vodka – Product Launch

The distiller's potato vodka has spent 24 hours in the company of asparagus officinalis

By Olly Wehring

Portobello Road Distillery Asparagus vodka bottle
  • Category – Spirits, vodka, 40% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Available in Global Travel Retail
  • Price – SRP of GBP24 (US$30) per 70cl bottle, limited to 600 units

London’s Portobello Road Distillery has released a vodka in its domestic market that has been steeped in asparagus for 24 hours.

The limited-edition – 600 bottles have been produced – will be available this month to the UK on- and off-premise through distributor Mangrove. According to the craft distiller, this is “the world’s first asparagus vodka”.

“In 2015 we launched an Asparagus Gin as part of our limited-edition ‘Directors Cut’ series,” said Portobello Road co-founder Jake Burger. “While it … captured the public’s imagination, the fact it was a gin and therefore required to be juniper-led, the actual asparagus flavour was quite subtle. So when we stepped into vodka production, we wanted to revisit the ingredient, but this time in a product where the flavour could really stand out … in mixed drinks.

“We are seeing a real desire from customers for more savoury drinks … perhaps in response to the overly sweet, sugary spirits that have flooded the market in recent years.”

Just under a year ago, the company dropped the word ‘gin’ from its name as a result of a shortage of English wheat spirit at the time.

