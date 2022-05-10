Portman Group updates UK alcohol labelling guidelines

\nThe Portman Group, the UK\u2019s alcohol marketing self regulatory body, has urged producers to include reference to \u2018Low Risk Drinking Guidelines\u2019 on their packaging.\n\n\n\nIn an update to its alcohol labelling guidelines, the body stated that including the UK Chief Medical Officers\u2019 (CMO's) Low Risk Drinking Guidelines on labelling would constitute \u201cminimum recommended best practice\u201d for alcohol producers. The CMO guidance recommends adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units of alcohol per week.\n\n\n\nHowever, the organisation has stopped short of recommending that alcohol producers include the calorie or other nutritional content of their drinks on packaging. In April last year, the UK government confirmed it was planning a consultation on whether calorie labelling on alcoholic drinks ought to be mandatory. The group has previously called for labelling to remain voluntary.\n\n\n\nCommenting on the new guidance, The Portman Group\u2019s CEO Matt Lambert made specific reference to smaller producers adding his hope that they would \u201ccontinue to market their products responsibly\u201d. The organisation has come under fire from UK craft breweries including BrewDog and Tiny Rebel over its rulings in the past.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe Portman Group continues to set industry standards effectively, responsively, and at no cost to the public purse,\u201d Lambert said. \u201cWe are proud of the huge progress made by the industry which already widely commits to responsible alcohol labelling.\n\n\n\n\u201cThis updated guidance will further enhance adherence, and we hope will help small producers continue to market their products responsibly.\u201d\n\n\n\nSince first issuing its guidance in 2017, The Portman Group claims that there has been widespread, voluntary uptake of health information on alcoholic drinks labels, with 99% of products now containing a pregnancy warning message or logo, 94% demonstrating unit content and 93% displaying a responsibility message.\n\n\n\nHow vodka\u2019s marketing toolbox just became much lighter \u2013 comment\n