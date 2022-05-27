Pernod Ricard’s Malfy Gin & Tonica RTD – Product Launch

Category – RTD, spirits-based, 7% abv

Available – From this month

Location – New Zealand, Australia, Austria, with more markets to follow in Spring 2023

Price – Not immediately available

Pernod Ricard has rolled out two RTDs from its Malfy gin brand.

Malfy Con Limone Gin & Tonica and Malfy Rosa Gin & Tonica will launch in Austria this month, after a successful trial in Australia and New Zealand. The pair use Malfy’s flagship gin and Malfy Rosa gin as their base spirits, respectively, with the former adding limoncello and natural mint flavours and the latter featuring a “hint of natural rosemary flavour”, according to the brand owner.

The 7% abv duo, which are available in four-packs or single-serve bottles, have been introduced in a bid by Pernod to tap into the market for RTDs, which is growing at 26.4% and forecast to continue achieving double-digit growth until 2025, according to IWSR figures cited by the group.

“As consumer demand for convenience continues, we are delighted to be launching a .. super-premium ready-to-drink option for those looking for a sophisticated drinking experience without the effort,” said Malfy’s global brand director, Toni Ingram. “Malfy Gin & Tonica’s easy and convenient format delivers the high-quality drinking experience our consumers are looking for and provides a stylish solution for restaurants, bars and hotels, as well as hosting at home.”

Malfy was acquired by Pernod from New-York based Biggar & Leith in June 2019. The brand operates out of Pernod’s The Gin Hub division, which also includes Beefeater, Plymouth and Seagram’s.

