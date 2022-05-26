PepsiCo steps away from NFL Super Bowl halftime show sponsorship

\nPepsiCo has renewed its marketing arrangement with the National Football League (NFL) in the US but is giving up the rights to the Super Bowl halftime show.\n\n\n\nThe Pepsi and Gatorade brand owner, which has been a partner of the NFL for nearly four decades, will retain pouring rights at events including the 'NFL Draft' as part of the renewal. The league is reportedly seeking up to US$50m for the sponsorship rights for the halftime show, which PepsiCo has held since 2012.\n\n\n\nThe group confirmed its decision through Pepsi's Twitter account this week.\n\n\n\nAfter 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it\u2019s time to pass the mic.\u202f\ud83c\udfa4\u202f Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way.\u202f\ud83d\udc4f Now on to the next stage\u2026\u202f\ud83d\udc40— Pepsi (@pepsi) May 24, 2022 \n\n\n\nThe terms of PepsiCo\u2019s renewal with the NFL were undisclosed, but its previous deal was reportedly worth in the region of $2bn over ten years. As part of the new agreement, the group plans to launch a Gatorade pre-workout product for players this autumn, which will go on sale to consumers in 2023.\n\n\n\n\u201cOur priorities and their priorities have evolved, and we wanted to make sure that as we continue this partnership, we\u2019re all working toward the same goal,\u201d the NFL\u2019s senior VP of sponsorship management Tracie Rodburg told CNBC.\n\n\n\nThis year's halftime show, which was produced by Jay-Z\u2019s Roc Nation entertainment agency, featured performances from hip-hop stars Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.\n\n\n\nEarlier this year, PepsiCo launched a multi-brand campaign in the run-up to the NFL playoffs, featuring promotional spots for the company\u2019s Mtn Dew, Pepsi and Bubly brands. The main ad featured former NFL players and Super Bowl champions Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis, Victor Cruz and Terry Bradshaw.\n\n\n\nWhy M&A moves suggest a healthy future for soft drinks - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n