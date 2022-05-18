PepsiCo rolls out European marketing push for Rockstar Energy

\nPepsiCo has unveiled a marketing activation for its Rockstar Energy brand in eight European markets.\n\n\n\nThe \u2018Fuel Every You\u2019 campaign kicks off with a collection of targeted out-of-home advertising, digital marketing and in-store activations that will appear this month across the brand\u2019s key markets in the region. The markets are: the UK, Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Spain, Poland, Romania and Germany.\n\n\n\nThe message of the campaign is centred around the concept that the brand's ingredients, which include caffeine and Vitamin C, are the perfect foil for the busy, everyday lives of European consumers.\u201cWe recognise that our multi-dimensional consumers have a wide variety of goals to smash,\u201d said the brand\u2019s senior European marketing director, Rub\u00e9n Navarro S\u00e1nchez. \u201cWith \u2018Fuel Every You\u2019, we want to show our consumers that our drinks are designed to keep every version of them thriving. Each can is packed full of an energising blend of caffeine, Vitamin B and Vitamin C to help them at every stage of the day.\u201d\n\n\n\nRockstar Energy has been part of PepsiCo's portfolio since 2020, having acquired the Las Vegas-based company for US$3.85bn.\n\n\n\nIs energy drinks experiencing a second coming? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n