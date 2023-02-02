Italy-based drinks group Pallini has launched a zero-proof version of its flagship liqueur brand Limoncello, eyeing growing demand for non-alcoholic spirits.

The new drink – Pallini Limonzero – is available via the company’s US e-commerce site, www.pallini.us, as well as Better Rhodes, a marketplace for non-alcoholic drinks. It retails for US$19.99 for a 500ml bottle.

“We worked on this recipe during the toughest days of the Covid-19 lockdown in Italy,” Micaela Pallini, the company’s president and CEO, said. “It became one of the projects that helped us to stay positive during those difficult days. When so many we returning to alcohol, we set out to create an equally festive healthier alternative.”

Some 35% of legal-age Americans participated in Dry January in 2022, compared to 21% in 2019, according to CGA Strategy. Data for January this is not yet available.

Buoyed by broader moderation trends and a growing interest in cocktails and mixology, non-alcoholic spirits are in demand.

The market for no- and low-alcohol spirits was worth US$143m globally in 2021 according to GlobalData, up from US$74m in 2017. By 2026, its value is predicted to top US$200m, giving the category a ten-year CAGR of 10.45%.

