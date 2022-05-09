Pabst Brewing Co opts for experience with two senior leadership hires

\nPabst Brewing Co has reshuffled its senior executive pack, adding two new employees to its leadership team.\n\n\n\nThe North American brewer announced the appointments of Keith Diggs as chief sales officer and Anna Basista as chief human resources officer last week. Both Diggs and Basista have already taken up their positions, Pabst added.\n\n\n\nDiggs, a 25-year industry veteran, spent around 20 years of his career at Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he held several senior commercial and sales positions including as a regional VP for the brewer\u2019s south-west division in the US. Most recently, Diggs has been leading operations at Amazon\u2019s fulfilment centre in Dallas, Texas.\n\n\n\nBasista, meanwhile, is an experienced HR leader and communications strategist, having worked at Superior Essex, a global leader in cable and wire technology, and VIAD, an international experiential services company.\n\n\n\nNo information on who the duo have replaced at Pabst was immediately available.\n\n\n\n\u201cKeith brings an unparalleled wealth of industry knowledge, deep relationships with distributors and expertise in commercial leadership and transformation that will be invaluable to our continued evolution as a company,\u201d said CEO Paul Chibe. \u201cI look forward to working with him to strengthen our commercial function and accelerate our growth trajectory in the years ahead.\u201d\n\n\n\n\u201cWe are also excited to welcome Anna, another proven leader who has helped scale numerous leading companies by enhancing and transforming their human resources operations.\u201d\n\n\n\nAccording to data from The Brewers Association, Pabst is the fifth largest US brewer in volume terms. The Los Angeles-headquartered company is the largest on the 2021 list to remain privately held.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n