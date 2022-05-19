New Belgium Brewing doubles solar energy production with brewery spend

\nKirin Holdings has made a sustainability-focused investment in its New Belgium Brewing unit, adding a solar installation to the roof of the US brewer's facility in North Carolina.\n\n\n\nThe installation comprises a system capable of producing around 620,000kwh of electricity annually. In adding the new system, New Belgium has more than doubled its solar power production capability, having installed panels at its site in Colorado in 2010.\n\n\n\nThe group claims that over 25 years, the renewable energy now being produced in Asheville, North Carolina will offset 11,100 tons of carbon dioxide.\n\n\n\nFinancial details behind the project were not disclosed.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\u201cThe climate crisis is already harming our coworkers, our communities and our customers here in Asheville and across the country \u2013 not to mention threatening the future of beer itself,\u201d said New Belgium\u2019s director of environmental & social impact, Katie Wallace. \u201cRenewable energy is an economic driver for businesses like New Belgium\u2026 and for residents in need of good-paying jobs and clean air and water.\u201d\n\n\n\nIn 2020, New Belgium announced that its flagship Fat Tire brand had been certified as \u201cAmerica\u2019s first\u201d carbon-neutral beer, a goal that it has pledged to hit across the entire business by 2030.\n\n\n\nKirin acquired New Belgium through its global craft beer unit, Lion Little World Beverages, in 2019. Last year, the brewer was the 11th largest in the US in volume terms, according to figures from The Brewers Association.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents \u2018The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference\u2019 on 4-6 October\n