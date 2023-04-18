Nestlé has launched a cold-brew instant coffee product, Nescafé Ice Roast. Credit: Nestlé

Nestlé is to launch a cold instant-coffee product, Nescafé Ice Roast, in China and Mexico.

The Swiss giant said the drink is Nescafé’s first soluble coffee designed to be consumed cold. It can be drunk with water or milk.

Ice Roast will be launched in China this month, with Mexico “to follow”, Nestlé said in a statement today (18 April).

The food and drinks group said 15% of coffee globally is now drunk cold, with “rising demand for products that allow people to recreate café-style cold coffee experiences in the home”.

It hopes to attract younger drinkers into the category with the launch.

Nescafé global category lead Donald Howat said: “Cold coffee is hot, with a new generation of coffee drinkers entering the category through cold.

“We’re really excited by this launch because Ice Roast gives them the opportunity to enjoy an even better cup of cold coffee at home and recreate their favorite drinks.”

The Nescafé cold-coffee line is the latest SKU from the company, which, in the last year, has launched products including paper-based and home-compostable coffee pods.

The Nescafé Dolce Gusto Neo pods are made from paper and a compostable biopolymer lining. They decompose within three months in industrial compost settings and within six months when composted at home.

Neo was launched in Brazil in December at an SRP of €179 (then $170), with the paper-based pods costing around €0.50 each. The machine and pods will also roll out to other unspecified markets in the future, Nestlé said.

Then later that month it rolled out recyclable paper-based pods at sister coffee brand, Nespresso.

The pods are made using the same biopolymer lining used in the Neo pods. They were due to roll out in France and Switzerland first, and are compatible with existing Nespresso Original machines. The pods are certified for composting at home or in industrial settings and their lining is designed to reduce the chance of coffee oxidation whilst still breaking down in compost settings.

In January, Netherlands-headquartered JDE Peet’s also launched a fully compostable single-use coffee capsule.