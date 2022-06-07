Molson Coors Beverage Co. to invest in US hard seltzer push

\nMolson Coors Beverage Co. is to grow its in-house seltzer distribution capability in the US, as the brewing giant broke ground on a new packaging warehouse in Texas.\n\n\n\nThe 200,000 square foot warehouse \u2013 construction of which is expected to be completed later this year \u2013 will enable Molson Coors to internalise storage, packaging, shipping and logistics for variety packs of its canned beverages including its Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Vizzy brands.\n\n\n\nThe brewer uses a third-party vendor for the final assembly of its mixed packs and hopes the new investment \u2013 worth US$65m \u2013 will alleviate shipping costs and improve its time to market.\n\n\n\nMolson Coors\u2019 investment at its facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is part of a wider push to further grow its hard seltzer market share. In 2020, the group made investments to expand US hard seltzer production by 400%. Last year, it quadrupled its Canadian hard seltzer production, as well as adding its first hard seltzer canning line in the UK.\n\n\n\nEarlier this year, CEO Gavin Hattersley said the group was aiming to produce at least one in ten hard seltzers sold in the US. He also added its market share in some states, including Texas, was already as high as the \u201cmid-teens\u201d.\n\n\n\nThe new warehouse may also be used for packaging future brands the company develops in its beyond beer portfolio, Molson Coors added.\n\n\n\n\u201cThis expansion truly represents the next step toward strengthening our in-house hard seltzer capabilities,\u201d said the site\u2019s plant manager Jim Crawford in a statement. \u201cIt\u2019s one of many recent investments we made at Fort Worth aimed at growing our above premium portfolio and transforming the company\u2019s offerings to meet consumers\u2019 changing preferences.\u201d\n\n\n\nMolson Coors Fort Worth brewery was first opened in 1964 and is known as the birthplace of the Miller Lite beer brand in the 1970s. The site makes Miller beer brands, as well as Coors Light, Blue Moon and a number of Molson Coors seltzers.\n\n\n\n\u201cHard seltzers are here to stay\u201d \u2013 Molson Coors Beverage Co CEO\n