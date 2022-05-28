Molson Coors Beverage Co signs off on Australia distribution deal

\nMolson Coors Beverage Co has entered into a distribution arrangement that will see Good Drinks Australia exclusively sell its brands in Australia.\n\n\n\nThe tie-up will see the Gage Roads Brew Co brand owner represent the Miller Chill, Miller Genuine Draught, Coors and Molson Canadian brands in the market. The brands, which collectively account for annual volumes in the region of 15m litres, were previously handled by Coca Cola EuroPacific Partners (CCEP).\n\n\n\nCCEP announced its intention to exit the Australia beer segment earlier this year, revealing it would not renew the arrangement with Molson Coors beyond the first half of 2022.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe have managed to find a trusted business partner in GDA that will help us deliver on our growth ambitions on the Australian market,\u201d said Molson Coors\u2019 APAC regional director, Shaun Morton, in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange. \u201cAustralia is a priority market for Molson Coors and as such, GDA\u2019s local market expertise and nationwide distribution coverage provide an excellent platform from which to develop our portfolio.\u201d\n\n\n\nGood Drinks MD John Hoedemaker described the partnership with Molson Coors as a \u201cgame-changer\u201d for the business.\n\n\n\n\u201cMolson Coors has a strong and vibrant brand portfolio with a significant following in Australia, a deep history in the US and is a truly global business,\u201d he said. \u201cThe decision by Molson Coors to partner with Good Drinks Australia is a further vote in confidence in our national sales and marketing team and our capabilities to grow brands in the Australian beer market.\u201d\n\n\n\nThe Molson Coors brands will not be manufactured by Good Drinks, however, with those produced in-market being handled by Coopers Premium Beverages. Other brands are expected to continue to be imported.\n\n\n\nGood Drinks Australia, which has a market capitalisation of US$71.13m, reported full-year sales in 2021 of US$37m, according to GlobalData.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n