April 19, 2022

Moët Hennessy’s Ardbeg Fon Fhòid NFT – Product Launch

The latest Ardbeg expression takes its name from 'under the turf'

By James Beeson

  • Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 45.5% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Worldwide, available as an NFT edition via BlockBar.com
  • Price – Approximately US$3,000

Moët Hennessy has become the latest spirits brand owner to jump on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) bandwagon, announcing the release of a limited edition from its Ardbeg single malt Scotch whisky brand.

Ardbeg Fon Fhòid will be available exclusively on high-end wine and spirits NFT trading site BlockBar.com from today (19 April). Limited to 456 units, the expression will be stored at BlockBar’s facility in Singapore until redeemed by its owners. The whisky has an SRP of 1.00 Ethereum (around US$3,000).

The release is groundbreaking for Moët Hennessy in more ways than one, having been aged in second-fill Bourbon casks that were buried under a peat bog near the Islay distillery for around two years. The whisky’s name translates from Scottish Gaelic for ‘under the turf’.

“Our whisky makers are always pushing the boundaries of experimentation,” said the CEO of Moet Hennessy’s The  Glenmorangie Co division, Thomas Moradpour. “This is a chance to own one of their most intriguing creations to date, a true piece of Ardbeg history.”

Last month, Whyte & Mackay unveiled details of a super-rare 33-year-old iteration from single malt brand The Dalmore, also available as an NFT on Blockbar.com.

American whiskey at start of the runway not end, as tariff barrier comes down – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

