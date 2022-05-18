Mark Anthony Group’s White Claw Hard Seltzer launches Refrshr range

Mark Anthony Group has unveiled a lemonade-themed flavours extension from its White Claw Hard Seltzer brand.

The White Claw Hard Seltzer Refrshr range comprises four variants: Limón with Calamansi, Blood Orange & Black Raspberry, Blackberry & Red Cherry and Strawberry & Kiwi. All four, which carry an abv of 5%, will be available across the US this month in 35cl cans.

The White Claw Refreshr pack will retail at US$17.99 for 12 cans.

“White Claw is consistently innovating, looking for new and authentic ways to provide consumers with remarkable tasting refreshment,” said US CMO John Shea. “That’s why, with the launch of Refreshr, we’re taking an entirely new and different approach to lemonade, in a uniquely White Claw way, over-delivering on flavour while being incredibly sessionable.”

