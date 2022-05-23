Mark Anthony Brands targets UK with White Claw summer festival campaign – hard seltzer in the UK data

\nMark Anthony Brands\u2019 White Claw hard seltzer brand is to sponsor around 40 UK festivals this summer.\n\n\n\nThe alcoholic sparkling water, which debuted in the UK in June 2020, has committed to an investment of GBP4m (US$5m) in a multi-channel summer campaign that will see activations appear at festivals including All Points East in London, Parklife in Manchester and Boardmasters in Cornwall. The showpiece will be a two-floor 'Wave of Summer' bar featuring interactive lighting, merchandise giveaways and a 360-degree service bar.\n\n\n\nThe summer-long activity seeks to build on the brand\u2019s new global 'Bring the Wave' campaign, which launched earlier this year. The push centres around a one-minute video and TV spot starring Brazilian surfer Caio Vas and directed by London-based filmmaker Sam Brown.\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n