Loch Lomond Group rolls out limited edition whiskies for The Open’s 150th anniversary

Loch Lomond Group is capitalising on the 'official spirit' status of its namesake Scotch for golf's The Open Championship with two limited edition single malts.



Loch Lomond The Open Course Edition 2022 and Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2022 are available now from the brand's website with an SRP of GBP45 (US$56) and GBP225 (US$283), respectively. Quantity details were not disclosed by the brand owner, which secured a five-year sponsorship arrangement with UK golf authority The R&A four years ago.



While both expressions have been matured in American oak casks, The Open Course Edition, which does not carry an age statement, has been finished in Haut-Médoc claret barriques for 36 months, while the 22-year-old Special Edition was finished in Bordeaux red wine barriques.



The Special Edition was created in partnership with golfer Colin Montgomerie, whose signature appears on the bottle.



"The ties between golf and whisky in Scotland date back generations," said head of marketing Andrew Jack. "Our two new, limited edition single malts are highly valuable additions to our whisky portfolio, demonstrating the breadth of distillation techniques Loch Lomond is capable of."



Last month, Loch Lomond announced a packaging revamp across its portfolio. The new design includes changes to the colour scheme and font of both primary and secondary packaging for the brand's entire range.