La Martiniquaise-Bardinet brings Bardinet Coffee flavoured brandy to UK

\nLa Martiniquaise-Bardinet is to introduce Bardinet Coffee to the UK, as the group seeks to capitalise on consumer interest in coffee-flavoured spirits and liqueurs in the country.\n\n\n\nThe coffee flavoured brandy, which is designed to be consumed either neat or in cocktails, is available now on Amazon with an SRP of GBP18.99 (US$23.39) per 70cl bottle. The 28%-abv spirit is the first release from Bardinet's \u2018Flavours Collection\u2019 line extension and combines the brandy with flavours of Arabica and Robusta coffee.\n\n\n\nCoffee-based spirits are in vogue in the UK at present, as brand owners seek to capitalise on the gap left by the exit of Bacardi\u2019s Patron XO Caf\u00e9. The group retired the flavoured Tequila last year in order to focus on its higher-end Silver, Reposado and Anejo expressions.\n\n\n\nEarlier this year, The UK division of Cuervo's Proximo Spirits introduced a coffee-flavoured version of The Kraken Black Spiced Rum. The Kraken Roast Coffee was the first flavoured rum to come from the unit.\n\n\n\nHas whisky finally found the flavour grail? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n