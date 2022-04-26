View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 26, 2022

Kopparberg branches out to spirits RTDs in UK

Kopparberg is preparing for summer in the UK

By Conor Reynolds

Kopparberg Summer Cocktails

Swedish-based cider specialist Kopparberg has unveiled an RTD range with a spirits base in the UK.

The namesake premix-cocktail series, which consists of Cherry Storm, Tom Collins and Cosmopolitan, use a different spirit base of gin, vodka or rum. The trio, available in 25cl cans from the end of this month, carry an SRP in the market of GBP2 (US$2.58).

Initially on sale from multiple retailers Asda and Morrisons, the line is scheduled for a wider national roll-out in the coming weeks.

Head of marketing at Kopparberg Rob Salvesen said; “We felt it was a natural extension for the brand to reach into the growing and exciting ready-to-serve category but wanted to add something different with our modern take on classic cocktails.”

Expanding past its core cider range, Kopparberg has been producing RTDs and hard seltzers: Last year, the company released Kopparberg Hard Seltzer Strawberry.

Why e-commerce is a channel brand owners must target – and fast – Click here for a Just Drinks focus

Related Companies
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile
Treatt

Global Extracts and Ingredients Manufacturer

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks