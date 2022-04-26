Kopparberg branches out to spirits RTDs in UK

Swedish-based cider specialist Kopparberg has unveiled an RTD range with a spirits base in the UK.

The namesake premix-cocktail series, which consists of Cherry Storm, Tom Collins and Cosmopolitan, use a different spirit base of gin, vodka or rum. The trio, available in 25cl cans from the end of this month, carry an SRP in the market of GBP2 (US$2.58).

Initially on sale from multiple retailers Asda and Morrisons, the line is scheduled for a wider national roll-out in the coming weeks.

Head of marketing at Kopparberg Rob Salvesen said; “We felt it was a natural extension for the brand to reach into the growing and exciting ready-to-serve category but wanted to add something different with our modern take on classic cocktails.”

Expanding past its core cider range, Kopparberg has been producing RTDs and hard seltzers: Last year, the company released Kopparberg Hard Seltzer Strawberry.

