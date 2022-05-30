Is Perfetti Van Melle pondering a Fruittella CSD extension? – UK soft drinks data

\nFruittella brand owner Perfetti Van Melle has applied to register its trademark in relation to the sale of soft drinks in the UK.\n\n\n\nThe Netherlands-headquartered confectionery giant, which also owns the Mentos and Chupa Chups brands, made the application in March, according to filings with the UK\u2019s Intellectual Property Office. The application was made under a \u201cClass 32\u201d filing, which covers products including fruit juices, fruit drinks, waters (beverages), flavoured waters and soda beverages.\n\n\n\nThe move has sparked speculation the group could be about to make a move into the CSD or wider soft drinks category in the UK. This would not be the first time the confectionery giant has entered the beverage market \u2013 the group has partnered with Unilever to sell a range of CSDs under its Chupa Chups brand.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks has approached Perfetti Van Melle for comment but is yet to receive a response.\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n