Innis & Gunn x Laphroaig Islay Whisky Cask Ale – Product Launch

Category – Beer, barrel-aged, 7.4% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The UK, available online from the Innis & Gunn website

Price – SRP of GBP7 (US$9.13) per 33cl bottle

Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn has announced a second collaboration with Beam Suntory’s Laphroaig whisky brand, launching a beer matured in single malt whisky quarter casks.

‘Islay Whisky Cask’ is a 7.4% Scottish red ale that has been aged for three months in Laphroaig casks. The use of quarter casks allows the flavour from the wood to be imparted into the beer in a shorter length of time, according to the brewer.

The beer will be available from next week exclusively via the Innis & Gunn online store, and comes packaged in a decorative gift carton, created by contemporary landscape artist Ellis O’Connor.

The tie-up is the second time the pair have worked together, having previously collaborated on a limited-edition release in 2021.

Related

Last year, Innis & Gunn secured permission to move ahead with a new GBP20m (US$27.5m) brewing facility, following a series of pandemic-related setbacks. The brewer, which took on an undisclosed investment from C&C Group in January 2021, will break ground on the project “when the time is right”, said co-founder Dougal Gunn Sharp.

Why beer’s social conscience is not without consumer risk – Click here for a Just Drinks comment