Image credit: The Image Party // Shutterstock.com

Hiru Corporation, a US-based bottled water packing company, has penned a deal to package still and sparkling water products for Voss Water in the country.

The co-packaging deal, signed for an undisclosed sum, will see Hiru take on responsibility for filling products for Voss at its manufacturing facilities in Glendale, Arizona and in Denman, California.

As part of the terms of the agreement, Voss will supply Hiru with bottles and Hiru will fill still and sparkling water.

Products covered by the agreement include Voss’ 300ml, 500ml, and 850ml clear plastic bottles, its 375ml and 800ml still glass bottles and 375ml and 800ml sparkling glass bottles. Hiru will also package Voss’ flavoured water, which comes in an aluminium alloy format.

Kathyrn Gavin, Hiru’s CEO, said she expected the deal with Voss to become “a significant and ongoing revenue source” for the Georgia-headquartered firm.

She said: “This new co-packing agreement with Voss Water has been in the works for several months now and is a natural outgrowth of our ever-expanding ability to meet large client demand on the West Coast of the United States, and our successful production history in servicing other similar national brands.

“We expect this co-packing relationship to become a significant and ongoing revenue source as we continue to meet their future delivery expectations and our manufacturing footprint continues to grow.

“The company is growing at a rapid pace and now includes almost all of the national water bottling companies that are well known to the consuming public.”

Voss Water is a bottled water originating from the Norwegian village of Vatnestrøm. The company is best known for its unique cylindrical glass bottle, although in some markets, including in the US, the firm uses plastic bottles of the same design.

Its headquarters are in New York, and its products are sold in more than 50 countries.

Last year, The Alkaline Water Company signed a co-packing arrangement with Hiru Corporation’s Arizona subsidiary AZ Custom Bottled Water.

In the year to 31 December, Hiru Corporation reported revenues of US$13.7m, a ten-fold increase on 2021.