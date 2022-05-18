Heineken’s Lagunitas Brewing Co offloads Moonlight Brewing Co stake

\nHeineken\u2019s Lagunitas Brewing Co is to divest its 50% holding in California's Moonlight Brewing Co to brewery & winery owner Patrick Rue.\n\n\n\nThe move, announced on Friday (13 May), returns Moonlight Brewing to local ownership, with Lagunitas having purchased a 50% stake shortly after entering into a 50-50 partnership with Heineken in 2015. Lagunitas was subsequently fully acquired by Heineken two years later.\n\n\n\nThe deal, financial details of which were not disclosed by either party, will see the craft brewer's founder and owner of the remaining 50%, Brian Hunt, \u201cremain actively involved\u201d in the business, with his daughter, Erin Latham-Ponneck, staying on in the role of operations manager.\n\n\n\nNew part-owner Rue is best known as the founder of Southern Californian craft brewer The Bruery, which he later left to set up canned wine and beer company Erosion. Rue intends to serve in an \u201cadvisory capacity\u201d according to Moonlight, as well as directing an oak-barrel-ageing beer project for the brewery.\n\n\n\n\u201cThe new ownership strengthens Moonlight\u2019s dedication to remaining locally owned,\u201d said a statement from Moonlight Brewing. \u201cThis will allow for patient growth ... while maintaining the ... highest quality for which Moonlight is so well known.\u201d\n\n\n\nHeineken\u2019s Lagunitas division has been struggling amid the well-documented slowdown in the US craft beer industry. In its most recent full-year results, the brewing giant noted that the unit was \u201cfalling short of our internal ambitions in the US\u201d, despite growing internationally in markets including Brazil, France, Italy and the Netherlands.\n\n\n\nAcknowledging the sale of its shares in Moonlight, Lagunitas CEO Dennis Peek said the decision was based on discussions with national distributor partners and made to \u201cfocus on the potential of our core beer brands and new exciting innovations\u201d.\n\n\n\nLagunitas has had two rounds of layoffs since Heineken assumed full ownership in 2018 and replaced its CEO once since original founder Tony Magee departed the company.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents 'The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference' on 4-6 October\n