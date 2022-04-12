Halewood Artisanal Spirits’ Samuel Gelston’s Cream Liqueur – Product Launch

Category – Liqueur, Irish whiskey-based, 17% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The UK, available in the off-premise channel and online

Price – SRP of GBP14 (US$18.20) per 70cl bottle

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has debuted a liqueur extension of its Samuel Gelston’s Irish whiskey brand in the UK.

Samuel Gelston’s Cream Liqueur will sit alongside the brand’s portfolio of whiskies and is available from selected Tesco stores across Northern Ireland and online in the UK from specialist spirits e-tailer The Drop Store. The expression is a blend of Irish whiskey and cream.

Almost exactly a year ago, UK-based Halewood confirmed a number of new distribution partnership arrangements for Samuel Gelston’s, introducing the Irish whiskey to Germany, France, Austria, Poland and Switzerland.

The brand was founded by a wine and whiskey merchant of the same name in 1830.

