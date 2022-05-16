View all newsletters
May 16, 2022

Grain & Barrel Spirits Chicken Cock Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye – Product Launch

The rye whiskey spent six months in Caribbean rum casks

By Conor Reynolds

  • Category – Spirits, whiskey, US, 47.5% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The US, available online and selected off-premise spirits specialists in 12 states
  • Price – SRP of US$199.99 per 75cl bottle

Grain & Barrel Spirits has launched limited-edition Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye from its Chicken Cock whiskey brand in the US.

Only 25 barrels of the whiskey were produced, comprising the brand’s Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey that was finished in ex-rum casks from the Caribbean for “at least” six months. Packaged in an “apothecary-style” bottle with a metal cup cap, the expression is available online through Reserve Bar and in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

South Carolina-based Grain & Barrel also owns the Dixie Vodka brand.

Earlier this month, a coalition of nearly 100 American single malt whiskey producers urged the country’s Tax & Trade Bureau to establish a standard identity for the segment.

Has whisky finally found the flavour grail? – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

