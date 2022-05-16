Grain & Barrel Spirits Chicken Cock Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whiskey, US, 47.5% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The US, available online and selected off-premise spirits specialists in 12 states

Price – SRP of US$199.99 per 75cl bottle

Grain & Barrel Spirits has launched limited-edition Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye from its Chicken Cock whiskey brand in the US.

Only 25 barrels of the whiskey were produced, comprising the brand’s Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey that was finished in ex-rum casks from the Caribbean for “at least” six months. Packaged in an “apothecary-style” bottle with a metal cup cap, the expression is available online through Reserve Bar and in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

South Carolina-based Grain & Barrel also owns the Dixie Vodka brand.

