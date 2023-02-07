Image credit: @gageroadsbrewco // Facebook

Australian brewer Good Drinks Australia has announced the appointment of Phil McClintock as its new chief operating officer (COO).

The company has promoted McClintock internally to take over the position from Aaron Heary, who has moved into the role of director of strategy, brand and hospitality.

McClintock takes on the role of COO following stints as the firm’s head of commercial and its financial controller. He has been with Good Drinks Australia since 2013.

Prior to joining Good Drinks Australia, he worked in the banking and mining sectors in Australia and the UK.

“Phil has been one of the company’s top performers since his first day on the

job, both culturally and technically,“ said Good Drinks Australia managing director John Hoedemaker. “He has driven the improvement of commercial rigour, data-based decision-making and revenue management across the business”

Heary’s new position as director of strategy, brand and hospitality, meanwhile, comes after an eight-year tenure in the dual roles of COO and chief strategy officer (CSO).

Hoedemaker said: “Aaron has been intimately involved in brand strategy and product development across the portfolio since inception and is well suited to lead the marketing team.

“He understands our business, the beer sector and broader liquor industry inside

out, and I look forward to his contribution at board level in growing our

business and shareholder’s value into the future.“

Good Drinks Australia claims to be one of Australia’s largest independent brewers. According to the company’s latest financial report, published in August 2022, its annual revenues in the year to 30 June 2022 were AUD70m (US$48.3m).

Its brands include Gage Roads Brew Co, Matso’s Broome Brewery, Atomic Beer Project, Alby and Hello Sunshine. The firm also holds the import and distribution rights to Mahou San Miguel’s namesake beer.

Its main production plant is in Palmyra, Western Australia, which is a 100hl brewery that produces more than 17 million litres annually.

Last year, the company signed an exclusive distribution agreement for Molson Coors Beverage Co.’s brands in Australia.

The brands, which collectively account for annual volumes in the region of 15m litres, were previously handled by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP).

The changing flavour of US craft-beer M&A