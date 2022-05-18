GlenAllachie Distillery Co’s Billy Walker 50th Anniversary Past Edition – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 57.1% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The UK, available in the off-premise thorough specialist spirits outlets and from the distillery

Price – SRP of GBP225 (US$315.60) per 70cl bottle

The GlenAllachie Distillery Co has released a special edition single malt to mark the 50-year Scotch whisky career of co-founder Billy Walker.

The GlenAllachie Billy Walker 50th Anniversary Past Edition is a 16-year-old single malt that will be limited to 4,000 bottles. The expression was matured in nine Spanish Sherry casks that were selected by Walker, who is also the company’s master blender.

Walker’s career has taken in stints with distillers at Tobermory. Deanston, Ballantine’s and GlenDronach.

