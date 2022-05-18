View all newsletters
  1. News
May 18, 2022

GlenAllachie Distillery Co’s Billy Walker 50th Anniversary Past Edition – Product Launch

Billy Walker is known for creating heavily-Sherried expressions

By Conor Reynolds

GlenAllachie Billy Walker 50th Anniversary Past Edition
  • Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 57.1% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The UK, available in the off-premise thorough specialist spirits outlets and from the distillery
  • Price – SRP of GBP225 (US$315.60) per 70cl bottle

The GlenAllachie Distillery Co has released a special edition single malt to mark the 50-year Scotch whisky career of co-founder Billy Walker.

The GlenAllachie Billy Walker 50th Anniversary Past Edition is a 16-year-old single malt that will be limited to 4,000 bottles. The expression was matured in nine Spanish Sherry casks that were selected by Walker, who is also the company’s master blender.

Walker’s career has taken in stints with distillers at Tobermory. Deanston, Ballantine’s and GlenDronach.

Earlier this year, GlenAllachie unveiled the three-strong ‘Virgin Oak Series’, which experiments with first-use oak casks.

Has whisky finally found the flavour grail? – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

