Fountain Worldwide ups hard seltzer presence in UK with entertainment venues tie-up

Fountain Worldwide has entered into a new partnership to supply its namesake hard seltzer brand to entertainment venue operator ASM Global.

The three-year tie-up will see Fountain become the 'official hard seltzer' of a number of UK venues including the OVO Arena Wembley, AO Arena Manchester and the First Direct Arena Leeds. The Brooklyn-based company first entered the UK market in August 2020.

The deal will offer consumers at 22 venues access to Fountain's range of seltzers, which includes Passionfruit, Mango and Raspberry & Watermelon. The group plans to support the move with digital and Social Media advertising, "immersive" sampling events and venue signage.

"Having the chance to join forces with such a leading company in live entertainment, especially at this phase of the brand's UK growth trajectory, is a thrilling opportunity," said Fountain Hard Seltzer's UK partner, Jon Hamm.

Earlier this week, Mark Anthony Brands announced a GBP4m (US$5m) tie-up with 40 UK music festivals for its flagship White Claw Hard Seltzer brand.