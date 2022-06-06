Former Jack Daniel’s master distiller to open Tennessee facility

\nJeff Arnett \u2013 the ex-master distiller at Brown-Forman\u2019s Jack Daniel\u2019s brand \u2013 is to open his own distillery next month, as part of a US$20m investment in Tennessee whiskey.\n\n\n\nCompany Distilling is a new venture from Arnett, Kris Tatum, former president of the Tennessee Distillers Guild and Heath Clark, the founder of H Clark Distillery. The distillery was founded in 2020 and will throw open the doors to its new facility in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on 8-10 July.\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n