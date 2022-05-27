Fever-Tree opens first branded on-premise site in Global Travel Retail

\nFever-Tree has unveiled an on-premise outlet at Scotland\u2019s Edinburgh airport for its namesake mixer brand.\n\n\n\n'The Fever-Tree Bar & Caf\u00e9', which has opened this month, offers a selection of spirits served with Fever-Tree mixers, as well as beer and wine. The brand owner estimates the venue will serve over 40,000 mixed drinks in its first year of operation.\n\n\n\nAlong with drinks, the bar will also serve a selection of small plates made with local and seasonal ingredients. Dishes include chorizo cooked in Fever-Tree Ginger Ale, as well as Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic marinated olives\n\n\n\n\u201cOver a decade on \u2026 we continue to lead the way in elevating drinking experience, this time at an international travel hub that is Edinburgh Airport, with our first-ever airport bar and caf\u00e9,\u201d said CEO Tim Warrillow. \u201cWe are looking forward to sharing more drinks with travellers from around the world as we embark on our journey to premiumise airport drinking and dining globally.\u201d\n\n\n\nEarlier this month, Fever-Tree announced plans to increase its production capabilities in the US, in a bid to combat rising shipping costs and reduce its carbon footprint.\n\n\n\nUS spirits consumers state their future preferences \u2013 Any surprises? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n