Expiry of alcohol ban criticised by indigenous groups in Australia

Lawmakers in Australia's Northern Territory have passed legislation that could allow remote Aboriginal communities access to alcohol for the first time in 15 years.



The restrictions, which were initially implemented in 2007, had banned the sale and consumption of all alcohol on Aboriginal land in the territory. The legislation is set to expire in July. although the territory's government has passed a "stop-gap" bill in its place that will allow communities to choose to opt-in and remain dry for a further two years.







The new bill has been criticised by indigenous groups, anti-alcohol campaigners and a rival parliamentarian who argue that legislation is being rushed without consultation and could lead to "rivers of grog" [alcoholic beverages] in aboriginal communities.



The NT Government stated that upon the expiry of the new 'Associations & Liquor Amendment Bill 2022', around 100 remote communities will revert to alcohol restrictions that predate the 2007 laws. However, communities will be able to choose whether to allow access to alcohol. 



Liberal Party opposition and independent member of parliament Robyn Lambley attacked the proposal before it passed parliament this week. "Open the floodgates and rivers of grog and suddenly there is no restriction on the amount they can drink and where they can drink it," she said. "I am concerned about the potential of what the government is proposing here."



The restrictions were introduced amid allegations of alcohol misuse and child abuse in the region. The legislation was criticised at the time as being inappropriate, partisan and discriminatory.