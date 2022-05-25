Elegantly Spirited readies Strykk for US expansion

\nElegantly Spirited is building on the US presence for its Strykk non-alcoholic spirits brand through an arrangement with Utah-based Beverage Lo-No Distribution.\n\n\n\nStrykk, which was launched in 2018 by Funkin Cocktails founder Alex Carlton, is looking to cement its presence in California, Florida and New York through the tie-up. The brand's four-strong range, comprising Not G*n, Not R*m, Not V*odka, and Not Vanilla V*odka, will look to roll out nationwide in the near future, although a specific timeline was not disclosed.\n\n\n\nThe brand, all four SKUs of which carry an SRP of US$29.99 per 70cl bottle, made its US debut in selected on-premise outlets in the three states through Amazon in October.\n\n\n\n"The US is a super-important global market and demand for non-alcoholic spirits is growing fast,\u201d said Carlton said. \u201cStrykk is well-positioned to meet the growing demand in the US for premium, fun, non-alcoholic spirits alternatives. We have big aspirations \u2026 to become a US household name.\u201d\n\n\n\nLast year, Elegantly Spirited added two non-alcoholic RTDs to the Strykk portfolio in the UK. Not G*n & Tonic and Not R*m & Cola are available online in the country through Amazon and Ocado.\n\n\n\nUS spirits consumers state their future preferences \u2013 Any surprises? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n