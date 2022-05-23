View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 23, 2022

Edrington’s The Famous Grouse Sherry Cask Finish – Product Launch

The Famous Grouse Sherry Cask finish will be released in 19 global markets from this month

By Conor Reynolds

The Famous Grouse Sherry Cask Finish
  • Category – Spirits, whisky, blended, 40% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Global
  • Price – SRP of US$26.15 per 1L bottle

Edrington’s blended Scotch whisky brand The Famous Grouse has added a sherry seasoned expression to its roster.

The Famous Grouse Sherry Cask Finish will be released in 19 markets globally, starting this month. The 40% abv whisky took two years to develop, according to the brand, and has been created from Speyside malts matured in European oak casks seasoned with sherry.

Its packaging design features – and was inspired by – the Capercaillie, a large woodland Grouse found in Spain. The brand has announced its intention to support the bird’s local habitat through the release, although no further details on this initiative were made immediately available.

Earlier this year, Edrington released an online exclusive whisky under it’s The Famous grouse brand. The Famous One is sold exclusively online via Amazon in the UK, a first for the brand.

Has whisky finally found the flavour grail? – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

Related Companies
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile
Treatt

Global Extracts and Ingredients Manufacturer

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: , ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks