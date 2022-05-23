Edrington’s The Famous Grouse Sherry Cask Finish – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, blended, 40% abv

Available – From this month

Location – Global

Price – SRP of US$26.15 per 1L bottle

Edrington’s blended Scotch whisky brand The Famous Grouse has added a sherry seasoned expression to its roster.

The Famous Grouse Sherry Cask Finish will be released in 19 markets globally, starting this month. The 40% abv whisky took two years to develop, according to the brand, and has been created from Speyside malts matured in European oak casks seasoned with sherry.

Its packaging design features – and was inspired by – the Capercaillie, a large woodland Grouse found in Spain. The brand has announced its intention to support the bird’s local habitat through the release, although no further details on this initiative were made immediately available.

Earlier this year, Edrington released an online exclusive whisky under it’s The Famous grouse brand. The Famous One is sold exclusively online via Amazon in the UK, a first for the brand.

