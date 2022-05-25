Duration Brewing bucks craft beer woes with expansion plan

\nUK craft brewer Duration Brewing has lined up a GBP1m (US$1.25m) expansion of its brewery and taproom, funded by the sale of up to 15% of the business.\n\n\n\nThe plan will be funded by an equity crowdfunding exercise that will launch this week. The brewer, which was founded in 2017, intends to invest the funds in upping capacity following a 40% rise in sales during the 12 months to the end of April.\n\n\n\nShould at least GBP500,000 be raised, capacity at the brewery in the east of England, will be increased to 5,000 hectolitres by 2025.\n\n\n\nDuration\u2019s fortunes are in marked contrast to the widely reported struggles of other craft brewers in the UK. Last month, Sheffield\u2019s Kelham Brewery became the fourth brewery in a month to close its doors. No explicit reason for the closure was given, although rising energy prices and costs across the brewing supply chain have been reported across the industry.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks presents \u2018The 24th Annual International Beer Strategies Conference\u2019 on 4-6 October\n