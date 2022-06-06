Diageo seeks injunction after jury rules no Bulleit trademark infringement

\nDiageo\u2019s North America division is exploring \u201call available legal remedies\u201d including a possible injunction to prevent a Connecticut company from continuing to use a bottle the spirits giant claims copies the design of its Bulleit whiskey brand.\n\n\n\nThe London-headquartered spirits giant intents to appeal a verdict by a Manhattan jury that W.J. Deutsch & Sons\u2019 Redemption bourbon bottle does not infringe on its Bulleit trademark rights. Despite acknowledging the Deutsch bottle diluted the distinctiveness of Diageo\u2019s Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, the jury failed to award the group any damages.\n\n\n\nA spokesperson from Diageo said: "Diageo intends promptly to pursue all available legal remedies, including the entry of an injunction to halt use of any advertising, promotion or sale of the current packaging, and to require a packaging change for the accused Redemption line of products.\n\n\n\n"Diageo takes seriously the responsibility to protect the integrity of our brands and is committed to taking appropriate action when our trademarks and trade dress are infringed upon."\n\n\n\nDiageo first sued W.J. Deutsch & Sons in 2017, alleging the Connecticut-based company had copied Bulleit\u2019s \u201cclear canteen-shaped glass bottle with rounded shoulders\u201d, as well as other elements in a bid to trade off the brand\u2019s reputation.\n\n\n\nDeutsch, however, argued the design of the Bulleit bottle was not entitled to trademark protection on the basis it was \u201cfunctional\u201d and \u201cgeneric\u201d, adding its own Redemption bottle was not similar enough to cause confusion to the consumer.\n\n\n\nThe jury concluded Deutsch\u2019s bottle design was unlikely to cause a high risk of consumer confusion but ruled Deustch had diluted Diageo\u2019s rights by reducing Bulleit\u2019s uniqueness in the market. It did not award Diageo any damages, however.\n\n\n\nJust Drinks has contacted W.J. Deutsch & Sons for comment.\n\n\n\nLast month, Diageo announced the launch of two premix cocktails from its Bulleit brand. The pair \u2013 A Manhattan and an Old Fashioned expression \u2013 use Bulleit\u2019s Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey as their base.\n\n\n\nHas whisky finally found the flavour grail? \u2013 comment\n