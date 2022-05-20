Diageo goes immersive with Tanqueray 0.0% in Global Travel Retail

\nDiageo has unveiled an airport activation for Tanqueray, fronted by the gin brand's alcohol-free expression.\n\n\n\nThe '0.0% Lounge', which is situated in the World Duty Free outlet at London Heathrow\u2019s Terminal 5, comprises a custom photo wall, interactive QR-activated quiz and free sampling of Tanqueray 0.0%. Attendees are invited to test their 'DrinkiQ' on their mobile device at a pop-up bar as well being offered a free reusable water bottle to take away.\n\n\n\nThe Heathrow site is open now and will run until the end of July.\n\n\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s incredibly exciting to announce the opening of Lounge 0.0%," said Diageo Global Travel\u2019s marketing & innovation director, Dafydd Pugh Williams. "We want to change the way the world interacts with alcohol for the better by celebrating moderation.\n\n\n\n\u201cWe have committed to reaching 1bn alcohol consumers from across the globe with positive drinking messages by 2030.\u201d\n\n\n\nTanqueray 0.0% debuted in Spain, ahead of the UK, last February.\n\n\n\nImmersive marketing activations are increasingly popular among multinational beverage brand owners. Last month, Bacardi announced an AR installation (also at Heathrow Airport) promoting three recently-launched extensions of vodka brand Grey Goose. Meanwhile, in Rome, Asahi has debuted the \u2018House of Peroni \u2013 a summer-long experiential concept for Peroni Nastro Azzurro.\n\n\n\nWhy consumers are demanding more experiential marketing activations - Consumer Trends\n