Dash Water’s mango-infused sparkling water – Product Launch – Flavoured water in the UK data

Category – Sparkling water, flavouredAvailable - From this monthLocation - The UK, available in selected off-premise outletsPrice – SRP of GBP 14.99 (US$19) per 12-pack of 25cl cans

UK-based sparkling water company Dash Water has added to its portfolio of fruit- and vegetable-infused flavours with the addition of a mango variant.

The latest launch from Dash joins the namesake brand's existing flavours: cucumber, lemon, raspberry, blackcurrant and peach. The company claims to use "real" wonky waste fruit in its drinks, which contain zero sugar, artificial sweeteners or calories.

Dash Mango Infused Sparkling Water is available in both single can (25cl) and multipack (12 x 25cl) formats through the brand's website and a selection of UK off-premise operators including Wholefoods, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, WH Smith and Boots.