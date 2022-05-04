View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 4, 2022

Cuervo’s Stranahan’s Distillery Exclusive Añejo Cask – Product Launch

The expression can only be purchased at the distillery in Denver, Colorado

By James Beeson

  • Category – Spirits, whiskey, American, single malt, 45% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – The US
  • Price – SRP of US$69.99 per 75cl bottle

Cuervo’s Proximo Spirits division has introduced an Añejo Cask single malt from its Stranahan’s American whiskey brand.

Añejo Cask is the latest launch from the Colorado-based Stranahan’s ‘Distillery Exclusive’ series and is sourced from six-to-nine-year-old whiskey that has spent up to two-and-a-half years in ex-Jose Cuervo añejo Tequila casks. The expression is then bottled at 45% abv.

The iteration is distilled from 100% malted barley and only available to purchase on-site at the distillery.

Founded in 2004, the Stranahan’s distillery claims to be the first modern microdistillery to legally make whiskey in Colorado. The distillery was bought by Proximo Spirits – part of Tequila giant Cuervo’s business – in 2010.

American whiskey at start of the runway not end, as tariff barrier comes down – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

Related Companies
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile
Flor de Caña Rum

Sustainably Produced, Naturally Aged Premium Rum

Visit Profile
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks