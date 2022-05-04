Cuervo’s Stranahan’s Distillery Exclusive Añejo Cask – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whiskey, American, single malt , 45% abv

, 45% abv Available – From this month

Location – The US

Price – SRP of US$69.99 per 75cl bottle

Cuervo’s Proximo Spirits division has introduced an Añejo Cask single malt from its Stranahan’s American whiskey brand.

Añejo Cask is the latest launch from the Colorado-based Stranahan’s ‘Distillery Exclusive’ series and is sourced from six-to-nine-year-old whiskey that has spent up to two-and-a-half years in ex-Jose Cuervo añejo Tequila casks. The expression is then bottled at 45% abv.

The iteration is distilled from 100% malted barley and only available to purchase on-site at the distillery.

Founded in 2004, the Stranahan’s distillery claims to be the first modern microdistillery to legally make whiskey in Colorado. The distillery was bought by Proximo Spirits – part of Tequila giant Cuervo’s business – in 2010.

Related

American whiskey at start of the runway not end, as tariff barrier comes down – Click here for a Just Drinks comment