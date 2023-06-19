CMBC is yet to remove reference to bottle-conditioning from its Marston’s Brewery webpage. Credit: Marston’s Brewery.

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC), the UK arm of Carlsberg, has confirmed it has ceased bottle-conditioning of its Marston’s Brewery Pedigree Amber Ale.

The reveal comes after drinkers pointed out the brewer had removed reference to bottle-conditioning – the process of naturally carbonating a beer by adding a small quantity of sugar to each bottle – from its labels.

Approached by Just Drinks, CMBC said the decision had been taken in light of declining demand for bottle-conditioned beer.

“CMBC takes pride in brewing our beers to the very highest standards,” a spokesperson for the brewer said. “The recipe for brewing Marston’s Pedigree has not been changed and, in all other ways, this is the same, excellent ale that drinkers have enjoyed for over 70 years.

“Bottle-conditioning is technically complex and, as the demand for bottle-conditioned beer has declined and the challenges associated with production have increased, it has become no longer viable to continue to bottle-condition Marston’s Pedigree.”

A 4.5% amber ale, Pedigree is still described on Marston’s Brewery’s website as bottle-conditioned at the time of writing.

“Just like a fine wine, this bottle of Pedigree is getting better with age, with a small amount of yeast kicking in a secondary fermentation,” the product’s description states.

The beer is the flagship product from Marston’s Brewery and was first introduced in the 1950s. It has been bottle-conditioned since 2016.

Bottle-conditioning – where beer is naturally carbonated by adding priming sugars that are converted by yeast into carbon dioxide – is a popular technique among UK breweries. The method creates a soft, less aggressive carbonation than in regular bottled or kegged beer, similar to that seen in cask ale.

Responding to the news, Nik Antona, national chairman for The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said: “It is a great shame that Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company have come to conclusion to no longer sell Marston’s Pedigree as a bottle conditioned beer. The appeal of bottle-conditioned beer is that the brewing process doesn’t end at the brewery, instead your beer is a fresh, living product that gets better with age.”

CMBC has looked to consolidate its brewing operations since it was formed through the merger of Carlsberg UK and Marston’s Brewing Company in 2020.

In September, CMBC announced it was to close the Jennings Brewery in Cockermouth, north-east England, with the production of its beers moving to CMBC’s Marston’s Brewery in Burton.

In November, the Ringwood brand owner struck a deal to sell its Eagle Brewery to S.A. Damm, with 67 production staff moving over to the Spanish production group.

This year in May, CMBC sold its London Fields microbrewery to UK pub and bar operator Grace Land Group for an undisclosed sum.

Earlier this month, the group announced it was looking for a buyer for its Ringwood Brewery and the Ringwood ale brands – including Razorback, Old Thumper, Boondoggle and Fortyniner.