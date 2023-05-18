Carlsberg bought London Fields Brewery in July 2017. Credit: James Beeson.

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Co. (CMBC) has sold its closed London Fields Brewery and taproom to London pub operator Grace Land Group.

In a statement to Just Drinks, CMBC confirmed it had struck a deal to offload the Hackney craft brewing outfit, which was acquired by Carlsberg in 2017.

It added that Grace Land Group intends to relaunch the brewery under the Saint Monday moniker.

A CMBC spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm the sale of London Fields Brewery to Grace Land Group. We wish Grace Land Group every success with their plans to relaunch the brewery as Saint Monday, which we look forward to seeing develop and continue the brewing legacy of this iconic site.”

Grace Land Group runs a collection of six pubs across north and east London. Its sites include The Earl of Essex in the borough of Islington, north London, and The Black Heart in Camden, north London.

The company’s directors are Andreas Akerlund and Anselm Chatwin. Akerlund was an early-stage investor in Camden Town Brewery, which sold to Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2015.

Chatwin said he was “very excited to add the new named Saint Monday to the [Grace Land] Group”, adding his belief that “the addition will enhance the company’s adventure in beer”.

Carlsberg ran the London Fields Brewery as a joint venture with Brooklyn Brewery from 2017 until December 2021, when the newly-formed CMBC UK joint-venture made the decision to close and seek a buyer for the brewery and taproom.

At the time, CMBC’s CEO, Paul Davies said the decision had been taken after “several months of careful review” that led the unit to conclude “growing London Fields Brewery will require significant time, resource and marketing investment”.

It is unclear if the London Fields Brewery brand, which was included in the sale of the assets to Grace Land, will continue to exist in any capacity.

London Fields was founded by Julian de Vere Whiteway-Wilkinson in 2011.

De Vere Whiteway-Wilkinson sold the brewery when he was charged with multiple counts of tax fraud in 2016. He was later cleared of the charges.