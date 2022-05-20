CAMRA renews calls for overhaul of “misleading” tax rules in UK – cider in the UK data

\nConsumer rights organisation the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has teamed up with cider producers from across the UK to call for tax reforms it claims will \u201csupport makers of high-quality ciders and perries\u201d in the country.\n\n\n\nThe organisation has written to the UK Treasury urging it to increase the permitted minimum juice content of cider - the amount of fresh juice a drink must contain to be classed as cider - to 50%. The country's current tax rules state that cider must contain at least 35% juice.\n\n\n\nAccording to CAMRA, the current legislation, which allows producers to top up freshly-pressed juice with water and concentrates, is \u201cmisleading\u201d to consumers. The organisation\u2019s cider & perry campaigns director, Gillian Hough, called on the Government to \u201cstep forward to support the makers of high-quality, high-juice ciders and perries\u201d by raising the minimum.\n\n\n\nCidentro Cider House founder Hiranthi Cook added: \u201cAs a new, small cider maker ... producing cider from English apples, using 100% pressed juice, not from concentrate, I\u2019m all for the government increasing the minimum juice content for cider in the UK to at least 50%. I would like to see the Government introduce a separate category for ciders made using over 90% pressed juice content and not from concentrate which \u2026 would go a long way in informing consumers of the quality of the cider they are choosing to buy.\u201d\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n