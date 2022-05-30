Butterfly Equity extends Bolthouse Farms beverage offering with Evolution Fresh acquisition

\nButterfly Equity\u2019s Bolthouse Farms unit has completed the purchase of cold-pressed juice business Evolution Fresh from Starbucks.\n\n\n\nThe undisclosed transaction \u2013 announced last week \u2013 will see Bolthouse Farms acquire both the brand and business of Evolution Fresh from the US-headquartered coffee giant. As part of the terms of the deal, US Starbucks outlets will continue to stock and sell Evolution Fresh products.\n\n\n\nThe deal, expected to close later this year, will mark the end of an 11-year stint under Starbucks-ownership for Evolution Beverages, having been acquired by the coffee company in a reported-US$30m deal in 2011. Following the divestment, Starbucks will now focus its efforts on growing its core coffee business, as well as its \u201cpartner and customer experience\u201d, according to the group. \n\n\n\n\u201cWe feel there is a great runway and opportunity to take Evolution Fresh to the next level, and Bolthouse Farms\u2019 considerable experience and success in the premium beverage category will allow the brand to continue growing,\u201d said Starbucks\u2019 executive vice president for global channel development Hans Melotte. \u201cBolthouse Farms shares the same values and commitment to putting people first in everything they do, which affirms for us that we have found the right opportunity for Evolution Fresh.\u201d\n\n\n\nBolthouse Farms CEO Jeff Dunn added: \u201cBy bringing Evolution Fresh into our portfolio, we will extend our spirit of ingenuity and innovation, sharing resources and passion for high-quality, nutrient-dense juices to pioneer solutions for today\u2019s food system.\u201d\n\n\n\nBolthouse Farms already has a presence in the beverage sector, with a namesake line of fruit and vegetable-based juices and smoothies, as well as a range of Protein-Plus protein shakes. The business was previously part of Campbell Soup Co before being offloaded to Butterly Equity in 2019, according to Just Drinks\u2019 sister site Just Food.\n\n\n\nCampbell Soup Co acquired Bolthouse Farms in a US$1.55bn deal in 2012.\n\n\n\nWhy M&A moves suggest a healthy future for soft drinks \u2013 comment\n