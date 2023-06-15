Brick Brewery was founded by Ian and Sally Stewart in 2012. Credit: James Beeson.

UK-based private equity firm Breal Group has acquired the business and assets of Brick Brewery.

The deal, struck on 2 June for around £318,000 ($403,000), secures the immediate future of the London brewer, which had found itself insolvent and unable to make repayments on debts incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Documents filed with Companies House reveal Breal purchased Brick in a pre-pack deal that valued the brewery’s equipment at $51,000, its intellectual property at £30,000 and its stock at £98,000 (+ VAT). The remaining consideration was made up of £138,000 in accounts receivable.

The London-based private equity firm, which last month purchased Black Sheep Brewery out of administration, explained the news in a letter sent to Brick Brewery customers and seen by Just Drinks.

The company described itself as “hands-on investors” that would be “working closely with the existing management team from day one”.

The letter read: “This is an exciting time for Brick Brewery, the business and their stakeholders. The business will continue to trade under the Brick Brewery brand and rely on your valued continued business. Continuity of supply and service is paramount, together with building on the relationship that we have enjoyed.

“We believe that following this transaction we will be positioned not only to improve our level of service to all our customers but will also be able to grow the business in a measured and positive way from our brewery in Deptford where we will continue to create and make innovative beer.”

Brick Brewery Ltd., the original company set up by Brick’s founders Ian and Sally Stewart in 2012, was declared insolvent on 29 March.

The company had “accrued significant levels of debt” during the pandemic, a situation compounded by having to make “significant monthly repayments” on new equipment it had purchased on finance and lease agreements.

Having found themselves unable to meet short-term liabilities and forecasting a deterioration of its cash deficit over the course of the next two years, the brewery’s directors appointed audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK to explore the sale of the business.

The company received four offers, including one from Breal that was accepted on 4 May. The company filed three notices of intent to appoint administrators as negotiations between the parties continued.

The company entered administration on 2 June, before a sale was immediately completed to Brick B Limited and Black Sheep Brewing Limited, two companies wholly owned by Breal.

Ian and Sally Stewart are expected to remain employees and will have shares in the newly formed Brick B Limited.

Little is known about Breal and its ambitions in beer. In the letter sent to Brick Brewery customers, the firm described itself as “a responsible private investment business that applies private capital, operational resource and strategic expertise to growth, change and turnaround situations”.

Just Drinks approached Breal for comment on the deal but did not receive a response.

The firm is also believed to be interested in purchasing another struggling south London craft brewery in Brew By Numbers.