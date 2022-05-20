Boston Beer Co opens Truly Hard Seltzer US taproom

\nThe Boston Beer Co has officially opened the first dedicated on-premise outlet for its Truly Hard Seltzer brand.\n\n\n\nThe 8,000-square-foot Los Angeles taproom will offer consumers Truly variants from ten draught taps, as well as offering a \u201cglobally-inspired\u201d food menu and a series of cocktail-inspired seltzer serves. The \u2018Truly LA\u2019 site will also play host to entertainment including live music in partnership with Live Nation.\n\n\n\nTruly LA is Boston Beer's 12th hospitality location and its second in Los Angeles. The company also owns the Angel City Brewery, which is adjacent to the Truly taproom.\n\n\n\n"Innovation and exploration are at the core of our mission at Truly LA," said operating manager Bradford Fullerton. "We are providing something entirely new for our drinkers while creating a vibrant, fully immersive venue to attract new fans and culture seekers."\n\n\n\nTruly has been something of a thorn in Boston Beer's side in recent months, with the wider slowdown of the hard seltzer category in the US causing headaches for the group. In its most recent financial results, the brand owner's sales dipped for the second consecutive quarter, with Truly suffering an unspecified volumes decline.\n\n\n\nWhere has beer\u2019s innovation mojo gone? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n