Bordeaux Wine Council backs proposals to limit production over lack of profitability

The Bordeaux Wine Council has backed calls to limit wine production in the region amid sinking domestic demand for its produce. 



The French trade organisation, which represents winegrowers, wine merchants and brokers in the Bordeaux winemaking region, is predicting a surplus of around 20% of its annual output of 5m hectolitres unless incentives are offered to growers to rip up their vines. The region's wine houses are concerned by a steep drop in prices for their wares, which has left them with the choice of either holding onto stock to wait for an upturn in the market, or selling at a loss.



On average, the price for a bottle of Bordeaux wine in French supermarkets is less than EUR6 (US$6.44), and 88% of the region's output sells for less than EUR12 a bottle in the country, according to The Times. 



It has been mooted the EU could offer additional subsidies through its common agricultural policy to encourage winemakers to give over vineyards to the production of crops such as wheat and sunflowers. There is no suggestion that the bloc – which already pays French winemakers to modernise their vineyards to the tune of EUR280m (US$300m) a year – is considering legislation to this effect at present, however.



Speaking as the council launched an audit to debate a reduction in vineyard capacity, chairman Bernard Farges urged lawmakers in Brussels to fund the permanent uprooting of vines in the region.



"EU law does not presently allow the financing of this venture," he said. "That must change."



Serge Rizzetto, owner of Château Le Frègne, told state broadcaster France Bleu he was considering switching production over to wheat and sunflowers but he would want compensation of EUR15,000 for every hectare uprooted.



"There's too much wine, we all know that," he said. "I've got stock in the cellar that I cannot sell for a profit. I can sell it for EUR700 (US$751) a barrel, but at EUR700 a barrel I go bankrupt."



Other winemakers, however, have lamented the demise of the region's popularity. Valérie Bassereau, the operator Château de la Grave, described the discussions as a "sad symbol" for Bordeaux, whose wines are "still recognized throughout the world."



The region previously debated the issue of uprooting in 2005 and agreed upon a plan to remove 10,000 hectares of vines. However, it is estimated just 4,000 hectares have been removed to date. 



When approached by Just Drinks, the Bordeaux Wine Council declined to comment further.