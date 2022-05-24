Bishop Cider Co to acquire Wild Acre Brewing, Legal Draft Beer Co

\nTexas-based Bishop Cider Co is to expand its capacity through the purchase of two craft brewers in the state.\n\n\n\nThe company, which will complete the deal for Wild Acre Brewing and Legal Draft Beer Co through its TexBev beverage co-packing division, intends to move its operations from Dallas to Wild Acre\u2019s Fort Worth facility. It also plans to retire the brand of Legal Draft, which closed earlier this year.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nWild Acre's beers will continue to be brewed and sold at the Fort Worth site, and Bishop Cider is planning a refresh for the brand, as well as investments in quality control equipment for the brewery.\n\n\n\nThe deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close this month.\n\n\n\n"Rightfully so, Wild Acre has gained a lot of respect in Fort Worth,\u201d said Bishop Cider CEO Joel Malone. \u201cThey have built a very impressive facility and the beer can hold its own against other local breweries, but I believe there is potential to compete on a larger stage.\u201d\n\n\n\nBishop Cider was founded by Joel and Laura Malone in 2014. As well as the TexBev co-packing division, the company also owns the Cidercade bar and arcade concept, which has four locations in Texas.\n\n\n\nWhy beer\u2019s social conscience is not without consumer risk - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n