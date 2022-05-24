Beam Suntory readies Sipsmith for India – Gin & genever in India data

\nBeam Suntory is to make a gin play in India with the launch of its Sipsmith brand in the country.\n\n\n\nThe UK-based craft gin, which was founded in 2009 and acquired by Beam Suntory in 2016, will be available in markets including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Only the brand\u2019s flagship London Dry expression will be available at launch, priced at between INR5,485 and INR7,000 (US$70-90) per 70cl bottle, according to the group.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\u201cIn recent years, we have noticed a strong consumer gravitation towards gin as their spirit of choice because of its refreshing character and versatility,\u201d said Beam Suntory\u2019s marketing director for India, Ruchika Gupta. \u201cMarket opportunities for gin have grown significantly over the last few years, and the consumer\u2019s need for variety in this segment isn\u2019t satiated yet.\u201d\n\n\n\nThe roll-out forms part of Beam Suntory\u2019s aim of achieving US$1bn in annual sales from India by 2030. In its most recent financial results, the group noted that its full-year sales increased at \u201chealthy rates\u201d in key markets including India, although an exact breakdown by country was not provided.\n\n\n\nThe group\u2019s Indian roster includes the 'House of Suntory' portfolio, Bowmore single malt Scotch and Japanese craft gin brand Roku.\n\n\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n