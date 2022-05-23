Beam Suntory partners with rock band Muse for Jim Beam live music campaign

\nBeam Suntory has unveiled a partnership for its Jim Beam Bourbon brand with rock band Muse as part of an ongoing campaign celebrating the \u201cpower of live music\u201d.\n\n\n\nThe 'Welcome Sessions' programme, which debuted in selected markets worldwide last year, centres around the concept of music as a tool to bring together people and communities, according to the brand. The tie-up with Muse was announced at an intimate concert in the band\u2019s hometown of Exeter last month.\n\n\n\nThe global activation will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the band\u2019s European tour that will be hosted exclusively on Jim Beam's YouTube channel, and will culminate in a live show at the brand's distillery in Kentucky this autumn.\n\n\n\nPrevious artists to have taken part in the programme include Jack Garratt, Fontaines DC, Jose Gonzalez and Wolf Alice.\n\n\n\n"As a brand that has brought people together over Bourbon for centuries, we recognise the power of music to connect and inspire,\u201d said Jim Beam\u2019s global brand VP, Veronique Mura. \u201cAs music fans emerge into this new world, their need to reconnect and reunite with the communities around them is greater than ever.\n\n\n\n\u201cWith the latest evolution of our Welcome Sessions campaign, we\u2019re excited to double-down on our promise to music fans to create unique shared experiences that bring us closer together.\u201d\n\n\n\nLast year, Beam Suntory launched a US campaign positioning Jim Beam Highball cocktails as an alternative to beer. The \u2018Need a Break From Beer\u2019 activation aired across 20 national TV networks in the country.\n\n\n\nHas whisky finally found the flavour grail? - Click here for a Just Drinks comment\n