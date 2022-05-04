View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 4, 2022

Bacardi’s Dewar’s Double Agent 16 Year Old blended Scotch – Product Launch

The expression will debut at Singapore's Changi airport

By James Beeson

  • Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, blended, 40% abv
  • Available – From this month
  • Location – Available in Global Travel Retail
  • Price – SRP of US$70 per 50cl bottle

The Global Travel Retail (GTR) division of Bacardi has prepared the release of a 16-year-old expression from its Dewar’s blended Scotch whisky brand.

Dewar’s Double Agent 16 Year Old will debut this month at Singapore’s Changi Airport, before a wider GTR roll-out in July. The iteration has been created from a blend of whiskies that have been initially aged in Jerez Sherry and Islay malt whisky casks.

Following maturation, the whiskies are blended together and returned to oak casks for a minimum of 16 years. Finally, the liquid is split into two batches, with one half being finished in ex-Oloroso Sherry casks and the other in Islay casks. 

Last year, Bacardi rolled out a 36-year-old Scotch from Dewar’s. Double Double 36-Year-Old underwent a “quadruple ageing process” involving an unspecified number of malt whiskies matured for over 36 years.

American whiskey at start of the runway not end, as tariff barrier comes down – Click here for a Just Drinks comment

Related Companies
AUSTRIA JUICE

Global manufacturer of fruit juice concentrates, flavours and beverage bases

Visit Profile
Flor de Caña Rum

Sustainably Produced, Naturally Aged Premium Rum

Visit Profile
IFF

Brewing & Distilling Solutions

Visit Profile

Topics in this article: , ,
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every quarter.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Just Drinks