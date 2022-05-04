Bacardi’s Dewar’s Double Agent 16 Year Old blended Scotch – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, blended, 40% abv

Available – From this month

Location – Available in Global Travel Retail

Price – SRP of US$70 per 50cl bottle

The Global Travel Retail (GTR) division of Bacardi has prepared the release of a 16-year-old expression from its Dewar’s blended Scotch whisky brand.

Dewar’s Double Agent 16 Year Old will debut this month at Singapore’s Changi Airport, before a wider GTR roll-out in July. The iteration has been created from a blend of whiskies that have been initially aged in Jerez Sherry and Islay malt whisky casks.

Following maturation, the whiskies are blended together and returned to oak casks for a minimum of 16 years. Finally, the liquid is split into two batches, with one half being finished in ex-Oloroso Sherry casks and the other in Islay casks.

Last year, Bacardi rolled out a 36-year-old Scotch from Dewar’s. Double Double 36-Year-Old underwent a “quadruple ageing process” involving an unspecified number of malt whiskies matured for over 36 years.

