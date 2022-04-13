Atomic Brands’ Monaco Watermelon Crush RTD – Product Launch

Category – RTD, spirits-based, 9% abv

Available – From this month

Location – The US, available in the off-premise channel

Price – SRP of US$2.50 per 12oz (35.5cl) can

Atomic Brands has added another flavour to its Monaco Tequila-based RTD portfolio.

Watermelon Crush, which hits the US this month, is the latest variant from the privately-owned company’s Monaco line. Using an agave Tequila base, the extension joins the likes of Tequila Sun Crush, which was unveiled nine months ago.

“With Tequila remaining one of the fastest-growing liquor categories and watermelon positioned as one of the most beloved fruits in America, the opportunity is ripe to introduce the ultimate mashup of these refreshing, on-trend flavours,” said CEO Don Deubler.

As well as the Monaco brand, which also includes a premix cocktail line as well as a 40% abv vodka, Atomic owns Kentucky Coffee, a coffee-flavoured American whiskey.

