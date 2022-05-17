Athletic Brewing Co achieves B Corp Status

US non-alcoholic specialist Athletic Brewing Co has achieved certified B Corporation status for the first time.

The certification means that the San Diego-headquartered brewer meets B Corp’s standards of social and environmental performance and public transparency. Certified B Corp businesses’ have a legal accountability to balance profit and purpose or risk having their status revoked.

The process of acquiring B Corp status requires an assessment of how a business does good for its workers, communities, customers and the wider planet. Companies in around 80 countries have achieved certification from the organisation, with high-profile examples in the beverage industry including The Coca-Cola Co’s Innocent Drinks and Scottish craft brewer BrewDog.

“Being a B Corp gives us accountability and validation, drives us to focus on the important things like leading by example in the sustainability and environmental responsibility space,” said co-founder and head brewer John Walker. “We’re also joining a community of companies and breweries we really admire, and this inspires us to work alongside them to make an impact on the world around us, for our communities and our customers.”

Earlier this year, Athletic Brewing rolled out a new light beer extension in the US. The 0.5%-abv Athletic Lite is a play by the craft brewer to take market share from larger light beer brands including Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coors Light.

