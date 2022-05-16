View all newsletters
May 16, 2022

Asahi Group’s Fuller’s Platinum Jubilee Ale – Product Launch

The 4.7% brew will be available in Fuller's pubs from next month

By James Beeson

  • Category – Beer, cask ale, 4.7% abv
  • Available – From next month
  • Location – The UK, available in Fuller’s on-premise outlets
  • Price – Not immediately available

Asahi Group has lined up a limited-edition beer from Fuller’s Brewery to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this Summer.

Fuller’s Platinum Jubilee Ale will be available from the brewer’s pubs in the UK from June, and is described by the brewer as a “premium malty amber ale”. The 4.7%-abv beer will be in cask format only.

An SRP was not immediately available.

Last year, Asahi unveiled a packaging refresh for Fuller’s London Pride flagship beer. The rehaul included a new logo and typography for the bottled ale, as well as updated sales material for the cask and keg formats.

Asahi bought the Fuller’s beer business from Fuller, Smith & Turner in 2019 in a deal worth US$326m.

